Everything could have been so different… In 1945, France, which had just undergone four years of Nazi occupation, could have, should have, imagined a “smooth” exit from colonialism. Everything could have been so different. It must be noted that hardly anyone, even among the resistance fighters, imagined an innovative policy in this area.

The Indochina War

When what has come to be known as the Indochina War begins, this region has been under French domination for almost a century. But never, in spite of the affirmations of the official press, the French peace reigned there.

When the Second World War ended, a certain Ho Chi Minh raised the banner of revolt and proclaimed the independence of Vietnam (September 2, 1945). At first, the French government accepts the compromise. Ho Chi Minh’s trip to France (summer 1946) marked the peak of hopes for conciliation. But, very quickly, the warmongers imposed themselves. In November 1946, it was the terrible bombing of Haiphong. In December, the Viêt Minh militias responded in Hanoi. The Indochina war begins.

At first, boundless confidence reigns on the French side. But the victory of the Chinese revolution (October 1949) upsets the situation. The Vietnamese maquis will henceforth lean firmly against the communist world. In contrast, the United States, until then not very enthusiastic about French policy, now accepts, in the name of anti-communism, the convergence of interests with Paris. On the ground, the balance of power is changing. The Vietnamese troops are taking on the expeditionary force more and more seriously. From now on, the French soldiers and their allies are on the defensive.

In 1953, a new commander-in-chief, General Navarre, attempted a final blow: to attract the bulk of the Viêt Minh forces to a chosen location and to break their backs. This place has a name: Diên Biên Phu. But this calculation turns out to be catastrophic. On May 7, 1954, the opposite happened. The elite of the French army must admit defeat. There is no longer any hope of military victory in Indochina. The work of the Geneva conference began the very day after Diên Biên Phu (May 8). The work culminated, on July 20, in the signing of a Franco-Vietnamese agreement guaranteed by the international community.

Cambodia and Laos see their neutrality and their territorial integrity confirmed. Vietnam, for its part, is divided into two zones on either side of the 17th parallel. But, it is expressly specified that this cut is technical and provisional: general elections, prelude to a peaceful reunification, were to take place before July 1956. In front of the probable success of Ho Chi Minh, they are sabotaged. The immediate engagement of the United States in Saigon will precipitate the region in a new war, and even more terrible, which will not end until 1975.

The Algerian war

July 20, 1954 (Geneva agreements) – November 1, 1954 (Algerian insurrection). A hundred days passed between these two events. Official France has understood nothing: it will lead the Algerian and French peoples into a new murderous war. War? The word will never appear in the official vocabulary from 1954 to 1962. It will not be adopted until… 1999!

Yet it is indeed a colonial war of the worst kind that has just started. From that moment, properly inhuman means were put in place to terrorize not only the combatants, but the entire population, considered to be accomplices, therefore guilty: searches, arrests, use of torture, evacuations of entire villages and forcible regrouping of populations. civilians, bombardments (including the use of the sinister napalm).

Months pass, war sets in. The “center-left” governments of the IV e Republic which succeeded one another (Mendès-France, Edgar Faure, Guy Mollet…), those of the Gaullian Republic which succeeded him adopted, with nuances, the same policy.

However, de Gaulle, brought to power by the French Algeria movement, will understand, after a year full of increased repression, that there is no military solution. What to do ? A Thirty Years’ War, with the sole prospect of opening up new wounds, of further deepening the ditch? De Gaulle’s clairvoyance was to observe and then accept this situation, thus defying his former supporters. The Evian accords (March 18, 1962) put an end to the war… and to one hundred and three-two years of colonial domination.

frames

Landmarks. 1830 The Algiers expedition is a military campaign fought from June to July by France against the regency of Algiers. [1945 In Algeria, the massacres of Sétif, Guelma and Kherrata repress the anti-colonialist demonstrations of May 8. 1946-1954 The Indochina War claimed more than 500,000 victims and was followed by the Vietnam War. 1947-1960 The repression of the Madagascan insurgency will claim between 100,000 and 700,000 victims depending on the sources.

Let us not forget October 17, 1961. The tragic decolonization lasted seventeen years, from 1945 to 1962, mourning the lands of the “natives”. There was, however, a terrible moment when the colonial situation was reproduced, with all its racist dimension, in the territory of “gentle France”: on October 17, 1961, thousands of Algerians from the Paris region descended into the city. street to demand respect, to demand the independence of their country. They are beaten, humiliated, trampled, murdered. It was, let us never forget, by the French and Republican police, under the orders of a government …