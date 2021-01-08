Last week’s retrograde chess problem, created by the great Henry Dudeney, is a clear precedent of many created by the no less great Raymond Smullyan (collected in books such as Chess games and problems for Sherlock Holmes), whose greatest appeal is often that they seem to pose impossible situations. As in the case at hand: the white bishop is at the end of a diagonal, so it could not have arrived there from another diagonal, and it could not have given a discovered check, since the most advanced white pawn would have threatened the black king to be in the previous square. And when we are about to swear that the position is impossible, we realize (or not) that Black advanced his bishop pawn two squares and that the white pawn has eaten him on the way in the last move, thus giving check mate.

In the Smullyan problem last week, the remaining white knight is the one on g1; apparently, it has not moved from its initial position, and yet … I will not deprive my astute readers / s of the pleasure of deducing why this is the intruding horse (something that until now no one has done, or at least has not communicated it ).

And while Raymond Smullyan is the undisputed master of this art (if, as Vladimir Nabokov put it, the problems are the poetry of chess, Smullyan is certainly its poet laureate), there are other not inconsiderable forerunners and occasional cultivators besides Dudeney. As this puzzling problem from Geza Schweig, published in 1938, shows:

After Black’s fourth move, this unusual position has been reached. How? It goes without saying that the pieces have to be moved according to the rules of chess, but the moves do not have to be good – or even sensible – from a strategic point of view.

And speaking of precursors, one cannot fail to mention Sam Loyd, the greatest author of puzzles and logic riddles of the 19th century, along with Henry Dudeney. The following chess problem, published by Loyd in 1859, in which White mates in two, does not seem related to retrospective analysis, and yet …

The position seems very simple, but it is necessary to look at the previous move to solve the problem. Why?

As for the Dudeney numbers, there are only six (including the trivial case of 1): 1, 512, 4913, 5832, 17576, and 19683, which are, respectively, the cubes of 1, 8, 17, 18, 26, and 27. Does this sequence tell us something, with two pairs of consecutive numbers?

This delivery of The game of science is published on January 1, 2021, so it is obligatory to dedicate a few lines to the number held for the new year that, pregnant with uncertainties, has just begun. And the first question has to do with its classification, because at first glance 2021 seems like a prime number: it is not divisible by 3, nor by 5, nor by 7, nor by 11, nor by 13, 17, 19, 23, 29 …, But do you have an inconspicuous divisor? And, if it is composite, can we know in advance how many prime factors it will have? It’s easy to look it up in a table of prime numbers, but surely my astute readers can figure it out without help.

And finally, three more questions, a little less easy:

What relationship does the number 2021 have with 90?

And with these other numbers ending in 1: 61, 261, 701…? What is the next number in this sequence?

And if a capicúa is, according to popular tradition, a happy number, which brings good luck, what characteristic of 2021 makes it an “almost happy” number? Hopefully, at least, he will be happier than 2020. He has it pretty easy.

Carlo Frabetti is a writer and mathematician, member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 50 popular science works for adults, children and young people, including ‘Damn physics’, ‘Damn maths’ or ‘The great game’. He was a screenwriter for ‘La bola de cristal’.

