By PIETRO SILVA

“The first edition of Retromobile – Francois Melcion, considered one of the fathers of the largest classic car show in Europe – was born on 14 February 1976 from an idea by Marc Nicolosi who was asked by Editions Atlas to prepare the launch of an initiative literary which was called Alpha Auto Encyclopedia. The idea was to organize an exhibition to launch this encyclopedia and therefore to attract the attention of the media and journalists, so Jean-Pierre Jouet, who had already organized similar events, Marc Nicolosi who restored historic cars and I called 30 /40 friends and we organized everything in the old Vincennes station, in Place de la Bastille, which was then demolished in the following years to make way for the Bastille Opera House”.

Then?

“So Marc, who is still my best friend for a lifetime, decided to set up a show that would be a meeting point for enthusiasts, where communities could meet and where it was also possible to buy and sell historic cars. The first edition lasted 9 days (from 14 to 22 February) in an area of ​​5000 square meters and was visited by 3,000 people which rose to 10,000 the following year when Marc and I took over the entire organisation. The exhibition remained at the Bastille until 1981 when it moved to the Port de Versailles Exhibition Park where it remains today. Over the years Retromobile has become bigger and bigger and more important and I believe that one of the biggest secrets of this continued success is the fact that it was organized in Paris, an ideal city for hospitality and charm and where collectors can also bring their wives without fear of them getting bored.”

You have followed the evolution of the classic car sector but also that of mobility. What's your secret?

“Today the event occupies an area of ​​80,000 square metres, at the Bastille there wasn't carpet on the floor everywhere and there weren't the infrastructures that are there today and therefore it was a less representative situation. Today everything has changed, above all times have changed and therefore mobility has also had to evolve in step with them. Retromobile was the first fair entirely dedicated to historic cars at 360° where anyone could come and find the old family car, exchange ideas and plans, meet and talk: the newspapers were now covering this event extensively and then all the car brand clubs, newspapers, accessories and it has become a very important event also from an economic point of view: there are many craftsmen present in all sectors linked to historic cars. The days in 2010 were reduced to 5 from the original 9 and in 2019 we had the peak of visitors with 132,000 visitors. In 2018 I passed on but remained as a consultant: now there is a very good, young and competent new director with a lot of experience and passion, he races with historic cars and therefore I too can safely retire because I know that Retromobile can now walking alone even though my presence is always there when needed. Obviously after more than forty years all people know me and in fact when we talk about Retromobile, we talk about me and therefore it is necessary to slowly pass the baton, but I am still always present to support the work of the team that exists today . Furthermore, the fact that the new director is younger means that he brings innovative ideas, giving the fair continuity, development and modernity. All visitors here are sure to find something that interests them, something that they like and this is also why the fair is extremely imitated and becomes a symbol for so many: a reference for the whole world of memories linked to cars, of the emotional moments that have lived in his youth.”

You are part of the jury of some of the most important competitions worldwide which continue to increase, do you think that this incessant growth of events could harm their quality?

“I think that too many events cannot benefit their quality; going forward like this, collectors would practically have to take their cars, which are very important and also difficult to transport, to ever-changing events around the world every week. This becomes extremely complicated and therefore it will be the quality itself that will create the difference and the selection as the more classy and better organized ones will then remain stronger than the others. Nowadays there are hundreds of small and large events both in France and in Italy and in other countries and therefore a natural selection will be created. There are also several organizers who travel and come to organize historic rallies, rallies and events in France as well as in Italy because the places, roads and landscapes are particularly interesting and fascinating and therefore a multiplication of all these is created even more events to the detriment of quality”.

Future projects?

“I will continue to take care of my cars and I will always be available to Retromobile and obviously I will be part of the juries when they call me in the most important events”.

Also at Pebble Beach next year?

“It depends a lot on the weather because Pebble Beach also takes a long time to get to and from and so I'll have to see if I can fit all the commitments in.”

And for the future? Is there a new project?

“Yes, there is a new project, obviously it is smaller than the others and it is the organization of an exhibition dedicated to the Bugatti family: Carlo the father who designed and built furniture, Rembrandt the sculptor and Ettore who made cars, where they will be furniture, sculptures and cars are on display. It will be in Uzes and will last three months, from 21 June to 13 October. I will bring together many friends and Bugatti enthusiasts for this new event which is my new adventure.”

