Classic cars are back to invade Paris for the 2023 edition of Retromobile, the fair dedicated to vintage cars which will be held from 1 to 5 February in the exhibition halls of Porte de Versailles. The French event will also see the group among the protagonists Stellantis which with its Heritage hub will be present in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower with various interesting models that will show the history of the various brands of the group, from Alfa Romeo to Fiat, via Lancia, Peugeot, Citroën and DS.

A very rare example of the Fiat-Abarth 850 TC built in 1964 on the basis of the FIAT 600 will be on display at Retromobile 2023. From the road to the track: it was the first model of the Scorpion with the CT, Turismo Competizione, which from a family car as it was originally was transformed into a real racing car capable of getting noticed in particular in endurance races. The showcase of the event dedicated to historic cars will allow Citroen to showcase an absolute preview for the transalpine public, the concept car oli, the avant-garde electrified manifesto of the Double Chevron. The prototype was unveiled in September 2022 and shows a functional and optimistic future of mobility. DS will also be among the leading brands at the show dedicated to historic cars, first of all with the the MS of 1973, a prototype that was designed to test greater tractive acceleration and directional stability at high speeds. By means of controls and measuring devices, the SM Prototype allows you to correct the attitude or adjust settings such as weight distribution, suspension stiffness or roll rate. This 340 horsepower prototype was used to develop competition models fitted to the SM. Next to this visitors will find the DS 21 Pallas Fuel Injected: Featuring a revolutionary design, it introduced a lot of technology, including hydropneumatic suspension, power steering, a hydraulically controlled gearbox and braking assisted by front disc brakes. First shown with a 75hp engine, the DS hasn’t stopped getting more efficient. In September 1969, it became the first French production car to offer electronic fuel injection, reaching 139 bhp with a 2,175 cc engine for a top speed in excess of 185 km/h. Alongside the prototypes that have marked the history of the brand, there will also be space for the most current innovations, such as the DS E-Tense Performance super sports car that takes advantage of all the know-how accumulated thanks to the successes achieved in Formula E. Finally, at Retromobile 2023 there will be space also for the DS 9 E-Tense 4×4 360, powered by a 200 HP PureTech petrol engine combined with two electric motors of 81 kW (110 HP) at the front and 83 kW (113 HP) at the rear, allowing it to cover the 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.

Inside the Stellantis Heritage stand there will also be Alfa Romeo which will make its presence felt through the display of two timeless jewels: the 1989 SZ and the 1900 Super Sprint of 1956. The first model is not just any car as it is one of the first products as a laboratory prototype, coming from the Balocco test circuit where it was used to experiment different solutions. As for the 1900 Super Sprints, however, the specimen exhibited by the Biscione at the Paris fair belongs to a private individual and was produced on July 14, 1956, three days before being sold in the French capital. The story of Peugeot “series 4”which as the last act saw the debut of the new 408 last year, will be the protagonist at Retromobile 2023. On the occasion, the car manufacturer of the Lion will exhibit six emblematic models of the Peugeot “series 4”, in addition clearly to the new 408. More than 40 years after its official debut, Lancia Rally 037 returns to be the protagonist on the occasion of Retromobile 2023. We are talking about the natural competition evolution of the road-going Lancia Rally, which was presented at the Turin Motor Show in 1982 and made only in 200 specimens to obtain homologation in Group B. It is interesting how, of these 200 units, only 53 were then set up for competitions.