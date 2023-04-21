From a São Paulo of the last century, many people from São Paulo keep memories of the interior of the building with its straight lines and history linked to telephony on Rua Sete de Abril, in República, in the center of São Paulo. The former building of the Companhia Telefônica Brasileira (CTB) and Telesp (Telecommunications of São Paulo) will reopen after more than a decade closed, this time as an apartment complex with an open gallery of shops and restaurants, which will expose some of the “treasures” of that place’s past. An “artistic occupation” will open to the public this Friday, the 21st, at the venue and will last 10 days.

The development is the second in the city to receive the permit to carry out a “retrofit” within the norms of the law of the Requalifica Centro program (17.577/21) – regulated last year and approved in the Chamber amid criticism for the “jet” vote. and little time for discussion on the economic impacts of tax incentives. The other authorized project is for Rua Aurora, also in the República district. According to management Ricardo Nunes (MDB), another 12 requests are under review by the City Hall.

In art deco style and inaugurated in 1939, the old Telesp building has been listed as a heritage site since 1992, with the determination to preserve its external characteristics. It will have its facades restored, with the transformation of the interior into a residential area, completely renovated.

Prior to the work, the development has carried out cultural and gastronomic activities on site, promoted by producer Kauê Fuoco, from the Kura Project. The most recent is the exhibition Visible unrealitieswhich will open to the public this holiday in Tiradentes with interventions made inside the building by different artists, such as Alexandre Vianna, Cusco Rebel, Fernanda Romão.

The exhibition will have guided tours until April 30, from Monday to Friday, from 2 pm to 8 pm, with free admission through the EvenBrite platform (eventbrite.com.br/e/mostra-irrealidades-visiveis-tickets-617286730227). At the door, tickets will cost R$35.

Telephony ‘treasures’

When inaugurated, the condominium will have an open gallery on the ground floor, which will allow pedestrians to cross between Rua 7 de Abril and Rua Basílio da Gama, as in other buildings in the region, with a “food hall” with shops and restaurants around it. a pink jequitibá. Along the gallery, machinery that was part of the building’s telephone operations will be arranged, such as an almost century-old telephone exchange.

Baptized “Basílio 177”, the project includes two more towers, one already existing and another to be built where there is now a three-story property on the right side of the old Telesp building. Partner at the Metro office, author of the project, architect Gustavo Cedroni believes that the communication between the two streets will create a greater connection with the neighbors, such as Galeria Metrópole. “People will be able to cross through the development. It is a rescue of a way of life that the center has always provided.”

He also comments on the experience of working with two buildings from decades ago (1930s and 1950s). “The quality of material and technique is much higher than the market standard nowadays made in Brazil, with marble and stone in the external finishes. Many materials that, for a project of this size today, would be unfeasible from a financial point of view, in addition to being a historic rescue.”

In all, there will be around 35,000 square meters and 274 apartments, most of them with one (from 35 to 77 m2) and two bedrooms (from 70 to 130 m2), aimed at the middle and upper-middle classes. The work is expected to start in October and last 20 months. “An audience that seeks design apartments that value good architecture” is one of the profiles of future residents described by the executive director of the developer Metaforma, engineer Bruno Scacchetti.