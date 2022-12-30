Available Retro Virtual Machine v2.1.0a emulator which deserves to be reported given the very high number of features introduced and its particular functioning. Basically it allows you to create virtual retro machines of different systems, complete with a virtual cassette recorder, complete with a tachometer (where present).
The new version is particularly rich, given that many systems have been added, including some historic consoles, including theSG-1000 of SEGA, where previous versions only allowed to emulate ZX Spectrum and Amstrad CPC. Let’s see the list of systems that can be emulated with Retro Virtual Machine v2.1.0:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=https://youtu.be/EU6hH4xjzaY
- Amstrad CPC
- Amstrad CPC 464 Plus
- Amstrad CPC 6128 Plus
- Amstrad GX-4000
- ZX Spectrum
- ZX Spectrum 48k NTSC
- ZX Spectrum Pentagon
- Microdigital TK-90X
- Microdigital TK-95
- MSX-1
- Toshiba HX-10P
- Toshiba HX-10S
- Toshiba HX-10D
- Colecovision
- Colecovision PAL
- Colecovision NTSC
- Saw SG-1000
- Sega Master System
- Master System 1 + FM Japanesse
- Master System 1 NTSC
- Master System 1 PAL
- Master System 2 NTSC
- Master System 2 PAL
- New chips emulated
- Texas Instruments TMS9918
- Sega Master System VDP
- Texas Instruments SN76489 (PSG)
- Yamaha YM2413
- Western Digital FD1793
- Amstrad ASIC
Between new features the addition of the counter, the support for .zip files, new graphic effects, keyboard support for Joystick emulation, a faster emulation of the Amstrad CPC and many others stand out.
If you are interested, you can download it from official site. Of course, for the software to emulate you must have the original versions or dumps of the same.
