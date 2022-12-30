Available Retro Virtual Machine v2.1.0a emulator which deserves to be reported given the very high number of features introduced and its particular functioning. Basically it allows you to create virtual retro machines of different systems, complete with a virtual cassette recorder, complete with a tachometer (where present).

The new version is particularly rich, given that many systems have been added, including some historic consoles, including theSG-1000 of SEGA, where previous versions only allowed to emulate ZX Spectrum and Amstrad CPC. Let’s see the list of systems that can be emulated with Retro Virtual Machine v2.1.0:

Amstrad CPC

Amstrad CPC 464 Plus

Amstrad CPC 6128 Plus

Amstrad GX-4000

ZX Spectrum

ZX Spectrum 48k NTSC

ZX Spectrum Pentagon

Microdigital TK-90X

Microdigital TK-95

MSX-1

Toshiba HX-10P

Toshiba HX-10S

Toshiba HX-10D

Colecovision

Colecovision PAL

Colecovision NTSC

Saw SG-1000

Sega Master System

Master System 1 + FM Japanesse

Master System 1 NTSC

Master System 1 PAL

Master System 2 NTSC

Master System 2 PAL

New chips emulated

Texas Instruments TMS9918

Sega Master System VDP

Texas Instruments SN76489 (PSG)

Yamaha YM2413

Western Digital FD1793

Amstrad ASIC

Between new features the addition of the counter, the support for .zip files, new graphic effects, keyboard support for Joystick emulation, a faster emulation of the Amstrad CPC and many others stand out.

If you are interested, you can download it from official site. Of course, for the software to emulate you must have the original versions or dumps of the same.