A week ago everything was crazy in the world of Nintendo, as a new live was released in which we saw games that will surprise fans around the world to end this 2024, and among the revelations are Mario & Luigi: Brothership, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and even Super Mario Party: JamboreeHowever, what caught the most attention was the first look at Metroid Prime 4: Beyonda title that has not only excited fans, but also the developers themselves.

Through social networks, Retro Studios shared a message to fans, in which they mention how excited they are to launch this video game within the next few months, confirming that they have spent quite some time creating this new installment after going through a restart in development. However, in the video you can see some very well polished issues, indicating that 2025 will be the year that we will be able to play it without any type of qualms. Nintendo Switch.

We’re thrilled to share what we’ve been developing for our fans around the world! https://t.co/N5qfWN22Sw — Retro Studios (@RetroStudios) June 20, 2024

Here is a description of the franchise:

The “Metroid Prime” saga is a subseries of the “Metroid” franchise, developed primarily by Retro Studios and published by Nintendo. This first-person action-adventure video game series is distinguished by its focus on exploration, puzzle solving, and environmental storytelling. It has been critically acclaimed for its innovative game design, immersive atmosphere, and faithful adaptation of the Metroid series to a three-dimensional format. The games have been commercially successful, cementing Retro Studios’ reputation and expanding the Metroid franchise’s fan base. In short, it is an acclaimed video game series that has taken the Metroid franchise to new heights with its innovative focus on first-person perspective, deep exploration, and environmental storytelling.

For now there is no release date for the game, but the confirmed year is 2025.

Via: Nintendo Life

Author’s note: It’s exciting that this game is already well underway in development, and now we have to wait a short while to finally see it released on Switch and possibly its successor as well. We just have to wait for new live updates from the company.