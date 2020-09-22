Star Asim Riaz, who has created a special identity among the audience from the reality show Bigg Boss 13, is in the headlines. Actually, his new song Badan Pe Stars is about to be released soon. In this song, he will be seen romancing with actress Saranur.

The song is a remix of Retro Song Badan Pe Sitara, which stars Asim Riaz and Saranur. Asim Riaz recently shared a poster of the music video for this song. The audience is eagerly waiting for this.

At the same time, actress Saranur shared a promo poster of Song. He wrote in the caption, “Retro is calling! Here is the most awaited announcement of the year for you, ‘Badan Pe Stars’ is coming again to win your hearts. Retro Song 2.0 #badanpesitare. “

Talking about the original track of this song, the song was from the film Prince, which featured Shammi Kapoor and Vyjayanthimala. It was given its voice by Mohammad Rafi. This remix song is set to release soon. Its fans are eagerly waiting.