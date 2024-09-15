At a time when the lightweight gravel bike is praised as the benchmark and the racing bike handlebar is treated as a multifunctional all-rounder, the question arises as to what the manufacturer Rose wants to achieve with the Hobo. Is it a retro mountain bike reminiscent of the glorious nineties? There are some things that suggest this, such as the steel frame, the colors, a relatively straight handlebar, no suspension elements, not even on the fork. On the other hand: hydraulic disc brakes, Shimano GRX gears and a carbon fork. Is it even the better gravel bike? Or does the Hobo take its stylistic inspiration from both sides and is actually just a spruced-up city bike? One indication of this hypothesis is the frame-mounted, very solid-looking luggage rack on the front, which the manufacturer from Bocholt has on the list of optional accessories. And then there are various threads for bikepacking accessories, even on the fork, which can be loaded with three kilograms per side. The Hobo is also designed to be a travel companion. It is clear that the bike is not suitable for storage and will cause controversy even before the first kilometer is driven. Also because of the striking color scheme in Maliblue and Bubblegum.