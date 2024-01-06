Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/01/2024 – 20:27

The competition for the last four places for the main stage of the Copa do Nordeste, the group stage, began this Saturday afternoon (6), which already has 12 clubs guaranteed. The first to qualify for the second knockout phase of the preliminary stage (Pre-Cup of the Northeast) were two visiting teams, who won on penalties, after drawing 1-1 in normal time. Retrô-PE won 4-2 against Confiança-SE, at Arena Batistão, in Aracaju. Also away from home, in Fortaleza, ASA-AL got the better of Ferroviário-CE, 3-0 on penalties. In total, the Norderte Pre-Cup brings together 16 teams.

Another six classifieds will be defined by the end of this Sunday (7). Everyone will return to the field next weekend for the second and knockout phase (single-game knockout stage). Once again, if the games end in a draw, there will be a penalty shootout. The four winners earn the right to compete in the group stage of the Copa do Nordeste, the country's main regional football competition, which gained the nickname Lampions League, in reference to the European Champions League.

Of the clubs already guaranteed in the group stage of the northeastern tournament, nine secured their place by winning the 2023 state titles (América-RN, Bahia, CRB, Fortaleza, Itabaiana, Maranhão, River, Sport and Treze), and the rest via ranking national team of CBF clubs (Ceará, Náutico and Vitória).

The Copa do Nordeste officially opens the Brazilian football calendar. The contest starts on February 7th and runs until June 9th.