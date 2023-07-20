Sunyuden I will publish the mystery adventure Retro Mystery Club Vol. 1: The Ise-Shima Case on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam the next August 24th for the western market. It will be available digitally for €9.90.

The title was launched in Japan in 2019 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Steam, but it’s not yet clear if the PS4 version will come to the West at a later date. We can see the announcement trailer below.

Retro Mystery Club Vol. 1: The Ise-Shima Case – Announce Trailer

Source: Sunyuden Street Gematsu