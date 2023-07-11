Recovering the most loved video games of the past risks becoming a real feat: this is what a recent study by the Game History Foundation. For some games it would already be too late.

The study reports that well 87% of retro video games released on American soil would be serious risk of disappearing. This would be due to the lack of archives and conversion devices for older formats to support older software.

A truly alarming fact if we think about it: retro gamingnow a luxury for the few due to the rarity of certain consoles and cartridges, risks becoming just a memory.

The research of the Videogame History Foundation aims precisely at raising awareness in terms of preservation of older video games. The foundation believes that digitization without the ability to share games publicly is not enough.

They come reported the data of some historical consoles: only 4.5% of the Commodore 64 library would still be easily available, while the GameBoy lost the easy usability of a large part of its library when the WiiU and 3DS eShops closed.

In conclusion, about 88% of video games produced in history it would not be available to most people due to the rarity and exorbitant prices of second-hand dealers: in short, many games risk disappearing.