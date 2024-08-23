RetroGames a company specializing in mini consoles and reproductions of computers from the past, has published a teaser image on its social channels that gives a fairly clear idea of ​​what it could be. its next hardware: the ZX Spectrum . Of course we are talking about a modern remake, as happened with the Commodore 64 (TheC64 Mini and maxi), with the Amiga (The500 Mini) and with the more recent Atari 400 (The400 Mini).

All clear, we are waiting

The image in question clearly shows a screenshot of the ZX Spectrum BASIC language with written above:

10 PRINTS “RELIVE THE MAGIC”

20>GO TO 10

At the bottom you can read the RUN L command.

The post with the teaser of Retro Games

To clear up any doubts, just watch this video which shows the BASIC of the old 8-bit computer in action.

Of course, since there is still no official confirmation, it is right not to take this for granted. Moreover, considering what Retro Games has done with its other mini computers, it is likely that even if the new hardware looks like a ZX Spectrum, can also emulate previous systems and, why not, the most recent ZX Spectrum Next (which would gain a lot in diffusion).

It must be said that a mini or maxi ZX Spectrum would certainly have a certain resonance, considering how much it is still loved in the United Kingdom and in much of Europe. After all, the system born from the genius of the late Clive Sinclair was instrumental in the spread of computing in the home. It is also one of the systems on which many pioneers of the video game world of the old continent cut their teeth.with a scene that is still very active today and capable of producing dozens of new titles every year.