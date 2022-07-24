A Muscovite noticed a vintage car in one of the courtyards on Nagornaya Street and shared its photo on the Facebook social network, banned in the Russian Federation, owned by the American company Meta Platforms Inc. (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia).

“This is the 21st Volga of the second series, and there were three series in total!” — shared knowledge of one of the users. “Where is the deer on the hood? My grandfather had the same one, only beige, 1961 release, ”another was indignant.

Many netizens appreciated the find of the Russian woman. “Oh, beauty!”, “We can probably start re-release. It was a good car in the opinion of so many owners”, “It belongs to the museum. There are very few of them left in their native form, ”they wrote.

There were also those among the commentators who noted the shortcomings of the car: “The radiator grill does not match the sidelights”, “The wheels are already rusty”, “It is more beautiful with a deer”.

Earlier in Moscow, they noticed an unusual car of “time travelers”. A photo of a retro official car quickly spread across the network.