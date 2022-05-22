Team Ladybug surprises with a classic shooter, but with some interesting energy absorption mechanics.

Team Ladybug is making a name for itself on the indie scene thanks to such interesting games as Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth, a brief but very intense metroidvania that drew from the legendary Castlevania: Symphony of the Night to adapt the classic manganime work. The studio has presented its new project, classic cut bun shoot ’em up and with very interesting elements.

DRAINUS has been released by surprise today accompanied by a trailer that shows its beautiful artistic section pixel art, a style that has accompanied the studio and with which the most retro fans have fallen in love. Among the most striking features of this shmup, the ability of our ship to absorb any kind of energy to return it to our enemies.

This peculiarity, together with the possibility of choosing between Normal and Hard difficultymakes DRAINUS “a fun game for all types of players, from casual to expert“, Team Ladybug points out in their statement on Steam. The game also has two game modes which are unlocked after completing DRAINUS.

DRAINUS seeks to please expert and casual gamersThe shmup has arrived accompanied by a 10% introductory offer with which its price is reduced to 11.24 euros and that will be available until next May 29. Team Ladybug has also put on sale a bundle with its three games: DRAINUS, Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth and Touhou Luna Nights, a frenetic metroidvania.

