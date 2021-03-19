The Federal Supreme Court overturned a ruling by the Appeal Court in Ajman to uphold a first-degree court ruling to imprison a Gulf Arab for six months with a suspended sentence, after being convicted of assaulting an Arab person and stealing his phone under duress, due to the victim’s attempt to communicate with the defendant’s wife via a phone message, and the court decided to respond The lawsuit to be reconsidered by another judicial body.

The Federal Court attributed its ruling to the fact that the Court of First Instance, which heard the pleading and booked the case for the verdict, differs from the body that pronounced the judgment, and did not make a note proving this difference in the minutes of the last session.

In detail, the Public Prosecution charged the defendant with eight charges when referring the case, including kidnapping, theft, forcible, assault, endangering the life of the victim, threats, insults and cruelty, and forcing him to hand over his phone. With a reduced sentence, which is a six-month suspended prison sentence, taking into account the circumstances of the incident, and the defendant’s record being free of any precedents.

For his part, the defendant’s defense attorney, lawyer Muhammad Al-Awami Al-Mansouri, appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal, but it rejected the appeal, and upheld the first-degree ruling, while the Public Prosecution did not appeal the ruling before the Court of Appeal.

However, the matter differed in the cassation before the Federal Supreme Court, as the convicted person also appealed, rejecting the appeal judgment, and the Public Prosecution submitted a memorandum, in which the judgment of the first instance court was invalidated, because the body that discussed the case differs from the one that pronounced the judgment.

For his part, the defendant’s lawyer stated in his appeal before the Federal Supreme Court that the primary judgment was short of causation regarding the accused’s assault on the victim, as the former denied the accusation completely, attributing the bruise under the victim’s eye until the latter tried to remove his phone from the accused’s hand. In order to prevent him from seeing a video of his wife, then the phone hit his face.

Also, the statements of the victim were conflicting regarding the incident of the assault, as he stated at one time that the accused had removed him from the car and assailed him with his fists and shoes, and at other times he mentioned that the attack took place inside the car by another person who was accompanied by the accused, and they are the two accounts that did not show any traces of them on The victim’s body is anything but a bruise, confirming that the medical report does not in itself indicate that the accused is the one who caused the injury.

Regarding the accusation of threatening the accused with which he was also convicted, Al-Mansouri said that it is proven in the merits of the appealed ruling that the court acquitted the accused of the charges of kidnapping and endangering the victim’s life, and therefore it was obliged to acquit him as well of the accusation of threat.

He pleaded against the charge of seizing the victim’s phone, with no criminal intent in the crime of coerced theft, explaining that the accused took the phone as evidence against the victim, after he found a video of his marriage, video clips of his wife, and the accused communicated with the latter, and sent those clips to her, The accused decided to meet with him to find out how he obtained these videos.

After reviewing the appeal submitted by the defendant’s lawyer, and the Public Prosecution’s memorandum demanding the invalidation of the first instance judgment upheld by the Court of Appeal, the Federal Supreme Court ruled to overturn the judgment, and the case was received for reconsideration by another judicial body.

A court committee heard the pleading … and another body issued the verdict, which calls for its nullity.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

