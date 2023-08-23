“Now we give them up for lost“. The strong heat waves are scarring the Alpine glaciers day after day and for the climatologist Luca Mercalli the effect of these temperatures can only lead to a “dramatic reduction” of the ice on the Italian mountains, until it disappears.

On Monday in Punta Penia (on the Marmolada), at 3,343 metres, the thermometer reached +14.3 degrees, while the temperature was +18 at the weather station located at 2,606 metres. A thermal stress never seen before: temperatures were not so high not even on 3 July last year, when the sudden collapse of a gigantic serac of the Marmolada glacier swept over and killed 11 mountaineers.

The climatologist and science communicator Luca Mercalli explained to ilfattoquotidiano.it how the new maximum recorded on the Marmolada is only one of the worrying heat peaks that are being recorded throughout the Alps in recent days. At Capanna Margherita, Mercalli recalls, the temperature is normally below zero, while “the day before yesterday it had already reached 7”. With the maximum of 9.2 degrees, measured this morning (yesterday, ed), on the Monte Rosa massif the heat record, 9.7 degrees, relative to 4 years ago, was touched.

“The trend is nothing new, it has been going on for over 30 years. By now, heat records are about 12 times more frequent than cold records worldwide,” the climatologist pointed out. What does this mean for Italian glaciers? “A massacre. Ice melts at zero degrees, so having 14-15 degrees is like having forgotten a freezer with the door open. It’s only a matter of time before the ice is gone. On the Alpine glaciers in the last 3 decades these conditions have become increasingly frequent, with an increasingly long summer and a long period in which temperatures are above zero degrees”. Peaks such as those recorded at Capanna Margherita or on the Marmolada, Mercalli further explains, “are further harmful, because on days like this more than 10 centimeters of ice can be consumed. It means consuming even 3-4 meters of ice on average in a season”.

Unfortunately, one thing is certain: “There is no sign at the moment that could suggest a trend reversal. We know that the temperature can only rise. Even if humanity decided tomorrow morning to stop CO2 emissions, the temperature would not stop rising immediately”. It’s called the “inertia effect” and Mercalli explains it this way: “It’s like intoxication for a human body: a smoker doesn’t find his lungs like new the day after he quits smoking”. In addition, to date the world has not stopped smoking at all: “We are in the midst of an increase in emissions, in spite of the Paris agreements”.

Alpine glaciers now “we give them up for lost. The estimate is that around 2050 there will be no more glaciers below 3 thousand meters and if we continue like this, by the end of the century there will be no more glaciers in the Alps“. But, he warns, “the phenomenon is common to all mountain ranges in the world, from the Himalayas to the Andes”.