Social democrats are betting on eco-restructuring of the economy without loss of prosperity. At least that is the promise in a paper.

BERLIN taz | Determined climate protection and prosperity, ecological conversion and industrial jobs are the promises with which the SPD wants to contest election campaigns in 2021. It is said that this should succeed with “technological and social innovations” in a paper, which the SPD leaders discussed on Sunday and Monday in a retreat. In the paper, the focus is more on technology. The eco-restructuring of the economy is a task of the century in which we “leave the political ‘small and small’ behind us”. If Germany wants to be climate-neutral by 2050, this will be required in Germany, according to Olaf Scholz on Sunday in Berlin, the “greatest technical and economic revolution” in a hundred years.

The paper clearly bears the signature of the Chancellor candidate Scholz. It is true that there is also talk of justice. Party leader Norbert Walter Borjans emphasized that our “prosperity must not be based on exploitation and environmental degradation”. The necessary state investments in the new economy should “not be at the expense of social security and social cohesion”.

But the clearer line comes from Scholz, who relies on a state-driven greening of the economy. “Research, companies and government action must interlock,” said Scholz. The paper states: “Public investments play a key role, but with the clear aim of triggering a surge in private sector investment. The state and the market can only cope with the transformation together. ”The SPD wants to bring about the great transformation in dialogue with business, science, trade unions and civil society.

The paper contains many goals, but few specific figures. The announcement that the EEG surcharge will be abolished in its current form by 2025 is remarkable. The use of renewable energies will then be co-financed from taxes. In addition, the SPD wants the electricity demand to be “covered as completely as possible from wind and solar energy” by 2040. That sounds more ambitious than the repeatedly repeated formula that Germany should be climate-neutral by 2050: The entire EU has committed itself to operating in a climate-neutral manner by 2050.

The SPD is somewhat hesitant about reforming the health system. Citizens’ insurance is still on the agenda. But she wants to “thoroughly rethink” the system of billing via flat rates, which has been much criticized since the corona pandemic. The SPD’s exam ends on Monday.