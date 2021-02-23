Today, the “fifty retreat” called for and chaired by Faris Al-Initaraa, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and his brother and servant His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, concludes today .

A retreat that charts the road ahead for the next fifty, and we are all confident and reassured about the future of the country and future generations, thanks to God, and what our wise leadership has achieved during the past fifty of honorable ingredients for the minutest details in the various aspects of life and sectors concerned with man and his quality of life and well-being at all levels, based on the solid and solid foundations of the pillars of the edifice The majestic Emirates, which laid the foundations, daughters and pillars of the founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.

A retreat that expressed pride and pride in what has been achieved to fly with ambition without limits that knows the impossible for the next fifty, adds to the bright imprints of education, health, economy, infrastructure, transportation and media that present to the world the story of the Emirates that deserves to be told for history and generations, the story of a homeland that rose from the soil of the desert to embrace Gemini and fly On Mars, with one team and one soul, the spirit of Zayed … the spirit of “union”, the union of the Emirates that dazzled the world with dream, wisdom and good governance and shaped the achievements of a country at the height of glory.

Away from the outcomes of the retreat, we pause before the semantics of the thought of seclusion, which embodies the vision of our rational leadership and its philosophy of governance, human building, empowerment, and the achievement of comprehensive renaissance, and it is keen to mobilize energies and trigger ideas, exchange views and visions with full transparency to go out for what is good, enhance the blessed path and achieve sustainability for the benefit of The next generations. Wasn’t the achievement of the “Hope Probe” born of an idea that emerged from a retreat at the hands of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs?

It is the spirit of union that taught us to be together and work together under the banner of our wise leadership, and it is the spirit that also taught us to turn around it and made our national flesh a rock in which all penetration attempts crumbled, because the edifice is solid and solid, and “the house is united”, praise be to God.

This spirit also taught us that the meetings of goodness between Bu Rashid and Bu Khaled always draw the way and define the path for the present and the future, and we learned from them not to look back, but to continue to march forward towards the UAE Centennial 2071, and that the next is more beautiful.