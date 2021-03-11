D.he love for aviation developed at an early age by Mehrdad Lebaschi. The 41-year-old man remembers that he was an “airport child”: His mother worked for the ground crew in Hamburg. The pilot’s profession, which he took up decades later, is what he calls his “calling” – which he can no longer pursue. Because his airline filed for bankruptcy due to the corona pandemic, the father of two children has been unemployed since the beginning of March.

Many of his colleagues are likely to feel the same way, because the aviation crisis is deep and ongoing. The pilots’ association EPA estimates that of the 65,000 or so pilots in Europe, around 18,000 will lose their jobs. It is often highly paid professionals who are suddenly confronted with existential worries.

“I’ve lost my employment contract and my uniform,” says Mehrdad Lebaschi in a low voice. Nevertheless, he does not want to let himself get down, because a pilot must always be “ahead of the aircraft”, always one step ahead – in his job as well as in life. Lebaschi, who lives near Hamburg, learned about a new program at the Accadis University of Applied Sciences in Bad Homburg through his wife, a pilot on short-time work.

A perspective for the pandemic

“What I find appealing about the course is that I could build up a second mainstay and apply my newly acquired expertise to an airline or to the private sector,” says Lebaschi. “This opportunity gives me motivation and a perspective – and being shown perspectives is extremely important in the pandemic.” Lebaschi would not have to move for the course, as it mostly takes place online.

It is the first time that Lebaschi has enrolled at a university, and yet it is possible for him to aim for a master’s degree right away. He owes this to the Hessian Higher Education Act, which allows such studies in special cases even without a first academic degree.

Study program with reference to prix

Despite the high requirements that professional pilots have to meet, the commercial pilot license is not a recognized professional qualification in Germany. And only very few pilots acquire a university degree before starting their training. That makes it difficult for them to change jobs later. “In the Rhine-Main area you often hear from your own circle of friends about the predicament of the pilots, which is why the idea for the pilot class arose in December,” says Florian Pfeffel, President of the Accadis University. “Because pilots are not unskilled, they are managers from the cockpit.”



In terms of content, the program differs only slightly from the MBA course at a private university. However, pilots who did not learn how to work scientifically during their training should be offered a practical program. “We have had a very positive response to the offer, have already received applications and held consultations,” says Pfeffel. “Pilots are entrusted with a plane with passengers every day and do not make decisions about marketing issues like conventional managers, but rather about life and death – what they only lack is business administration knowledge that we can easily impart within a year.”

Successful completion of the pilot class is followed by a state-recognized master’s degree, which is also obtained by other career changers at Accadis University. However, only those who have at least two years of work experience can take part in the program. Flight students or young pilots can therefore not be helped, especially since the latter sometimes still have to pay off the debts taken on for flight training. The tuition fee of 16,800 euros is also hardly affordable for many of them and for former captains of smaller airlines who also have a family to support.

Without financial help, Mehrdad Lebaschi cannot afford to study either. A letter from the university and the curriculum of the course did not convince the local job center: it is not a further training course, but a postgraduate course that cannot be subsidized by the state. Instead, reports Lebaschi, he was offered free coaching to identify his strengths and weaknesses. “I feel that the employment agency has let me down,” says Lebaschi, who is now hoping for grants from an education fund from the Accadis University of Applied Sciences. “A friend of mine was a travel agent before the pandemic and was retrained to become a real estate agent – but we pilots are treated differently.”