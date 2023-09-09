The world was small in the Frisian village where weatherman Gerrit Hiemstra (62) grew up. Holidays were not celebrated, because the cows always had to be milked. Now he is resigning from NOS to dedicate himself to the global problem of climate change. “Politicians have to make many more hard choices,” he says in this interview from the weekend magazine Mezza.

#Retiring #weatherman #Gerrit #Hiemstra #change #world #burying #heads #sand