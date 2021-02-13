With 4% inflation in January and the one estimated for February and March, the first increase based on the new mobility formula, which will be applied for three months (March-May) had a bad debut for retirees, pensioners and other beneficiaries of social benefits: the increase will be between 8 and 8.2%, as anticipated Clarion.

Is that the increase in assets it would be lower than the inflation of the first quarter of this year, even estimating a descending inflation (3.5% in February and 3.1% in March) since it would accumulate 11%, affecting the 18 million people reached by mobility.

In addition to retirements and pensions, the increase includes Family Allowances, AUH, non-contributory pensions and PUAM (Universal Pension for the Elderly. And the mobility formula does not provide compensation if inflation is higher than the increase in assets.

In addition, this decline is added to the loss of income that, in different magnitudes, had the beneficiaries of the system in the last 3 years, what a round between 15 and 25%, according to the ranges of assets and benefits.

The most affected are the retirees and pensioners who charge the minimum credit, which from $ 19,035 will go on to receive about $ 20,560 during March, April and May. It is because they destine a higher proportion of your income to purchase food, which is the item that increases the most and affects the average CPI the most.

In December, the average CPI was 4% but food and non-alcoholic beverages registered 4.4%. In January, inflation was 4% and food and non-alcoholic beverages 4.8%.

They are also harmed those who charge the AUH because their meager real income depends fundamentally on the evolution of the basic basket of indigence and poverty which has been increasing more than average inflation.

For example, in the City of Buenos Aires the food basket increased by 5.4% in January. Next week, INDEC will announce the increase in capital and GBA baskets, which will exceed average inflation.

In turn, food inflation in the interior, as in Córdoba, was 6.05% and more than 5.4% in the NEA and NOA, regions with high indigence and poverty indices.

A part of those who charge the AUH – parents with children under 6 years of age – have compensation for the increase in the Alimentar card that, since this month, went from $ 4,000 to $ 6,000 per child and from $ 6,000 to $ 9,000 with 2 or more children. But the rest with children between 6 and 18 years old do not receive that help. The AUH is charged by 2.1 million mothers and fathers of 4.4 million children and adolescents.

Instead, the ANSeS say that “the first increase in the new mobility formula has shown that the correct path was chosen. 8% or a little more is higher than the 7.16% that the formula that was applied in 2018/2019 in the government of Mauricio Macri would have given. “And they add:” Now we are going to closely follow the evolution of the purchasing power of retirees and retirees and continue to think of tools that continuously improve the purchasing power of the sector. Not only from ANSeS but in conjunction with the health policies carried out by the Pami and the public service rates that are ceasing to be a reason for the indebtedness of retirees as they were in the recent past ”.

