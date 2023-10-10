At 36 years old, Rigoberto Uran He continues to fight on the World Tour, although 2023 has been one of the most difficult years of his career in terms of results.

The Antioquian, who arrived in Europe in 2007, has one more year on his contract with EF Education-Easypost and hopes to have a good season in 2024. It should be remembered that Rigo has, among other achievements, two runners-up in the Giro d’Italia (2013 and 2014) and one from the Tour de France (2017).

He won stages in the big three and in London 2012 he finished second in the Olympic road race, behind Alexandr Vinokourov.

Rigoberto Urán was already on the podium in the 2017 Tour.

Now, Urán acknowledged, in an interview with RCN, that the end of his career is getting closer, regarding the premiere of a soap opera about his life.

“This year has been a very average year, no objective has been met, but the hope is always there. We know that there is an age, that I am already reaching a cycle that is about to end,” said the Antioquian.

This is how Rigoberto Urán plans the 2024 season

Urán begins to prepare for the 2024 season and hinted that it could be the last of his career on the World Tour. And he revealed what his final competition could be.



“The idea is to return. “We don’t know what the season is going to be, whether to be in the Tour, that’s for the team to decide, and hopefully in the Olympics, which is the last race,” express.

Rigoberto Urán (left), on the podium at London 2012. Photo: Eph. EL TIEMPO Archive

Urán is also beginning to think about what his life will be like after retirement, although he has already shown that his activities outside of cycling have also been very successful.

“I was worried about what to do when you retire. The thing is that fame is screwed and many people believe that topic. You get used to a lifestyle. So we look for a way. Go Rigo Go was born. It was born as a hobby, but Michelle (the rider’s wife) has always had a very big vision,” she concluded.

SPORTS

More Sports news