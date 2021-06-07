ofJosef Forster shut down

As reported by the dpa, government advisors propose increasing the retirement age to 68. The proposal is justified with increasing life expectancy.

Berlin – “Suddenly increasing financing problems in the statutory pension insurance from 2025”, predicted the Scientific Advisory Board at the Federal Ministry of Economics on the occasion of its new report on the future of pensions in Berlin on Monday. Advisors to the federal government have proposed a reform towards the retirement age at 68 around three months before the general election. According to the current legal situation, the age limit for the pension without deductions is to be gradually increased from 65 to 67 years by 2029.

In the long term, the retirement age cannot be decoupled from the development of life expectancy, emphasized the experts for the ministry headed by Peter Altmaier (CDU). “Instead, the additional years of life must be divided according to a clear rule between working more and drawing a longer pension.” For this, there should be a “dynamic link between the retirement age and life expectancy”.

Retirement at 68: entry age should be adjusted to life expectancy

The relationship between the time spent in work and in retirement should remain constant. According to the current projections of life expectancy, such a rule would reach retirement age in 2042 at 68, said the director at the Max Planck Institute for Social Law and Social Policy in Munich, Axel Börsch-Supan, who was in charge of the report. The advisory board emphasized in its announcement: “Should life expectancy decrease, the retirement age can also decrease.”

By calling for the retirement age to be linked to life expectancy, the committee made a proposal that has been causing waves in the pension policy debates in Germany for years. It is illusory to expect “that higher contributions and a lower pension level can be avoided in the long term”, according to the panel of experts. (jjf / dpa)

