How can you still save for your pension now?

In addition, you should now roughly estimate what additional income you can expect in old age, for example from a company pension, a Riester pension, rental income, due savings contracts or whether you will most likely inherit something.

For the vast majority of people, even a rough look at them shows that their income will drop significantly when they retire. Of course, you often have significantly lower work-related expenses, because you don’t have to travel to work, for example. It is already clear that money will be pretty tight in old age, but something can still be done. After all, there is still around 15 years to save money for later, for example through a company pension, a Riester contract or simply through regular transfers to a savings account. The earlier you start, the better.

Many people think that saving late is no longer worthwhile, but that is not true: If you consistently save 100 euros per month for 15 years, you will have an additional 18,000 euros in the account without interest. That is definitely enough for a few extras in old age. Those who earn well and can therefore really dig deeply can build up considerable sums even with over 50. For example, if you consistently save 500 euros per month, you will get 60,000 euros (without interest) in 10 years, and even 90,000 euros in 15 years to supplement your old-age pension. “From the age of 50, there is also the option of voluntarily paying into the pension insurance scheme in order to compensate for discounts in the event of early retirement,” says Braubach.

Read on aktiv-online.de how you can make additional provisions for old age with such voluntary pension contributions. If you then change your decision and still want to retire later, the money is of course not lost, but ensures a noticeable pension premium.

In your mid-50s: check company offers with a pension advisor

Due to the shortage of skilled workers, many companies have a great interest in keeping their experienced older employees as long as possible. That is why they often offer special working time models to employees aged 55 and over. The options should be discussed with the company in good time. “Before signing anything, you should seek individual advice from the pension insurance company on how such an agreement will affect your own retirement pension,” recommends Braubach. The employer can make general statements, but this is no substitute for personal advice and calculations.

At the age of 60: contact the pension advisor

With the 60th birthday, individual pension advice is announced, which the Deutsche Rentenversicherung Bund offers its insured persons free of charge. “Now the actual retirement is close enough for a concrete calculation with realistic figures,” says Braubach. In addition, you can now better assess your own health situation: Those who are absolutely fit naturally plan differently than someone with health restrictions who might want to retire earlier.

You can calmly work through the various options with the advisor: What deductions do you have to expect if you retire early? Is there a right to a pension for long-term insured persons? How does it affect the pension if you reduce the hours in the last few years? “Many insured persons have unrealistic ideas and expect either far too high or far too low deductions”, so the experience of the expert.

One year before retirement: Thoroughly review the employment contract

It makes sense to take a look at your employment contract around twelve months before you retire. “Some employment relationships end automatically when you retire, others have to be expressly terminated,” says Braubach. Since long notice periods often apply to long-term employment relationships, you should send the letter of termination in good time if necessary.

Anyone who plans to remain active in the company after retirement should discuss this with their employer now at the latest. There are various options here, for example on a self-employed basis, as a part-time employee or as a mini-jobber. “Before making a decision, you should clarify with the pension insurance what effects the chosen option will have on the pension,” recommends Braubach.

Four months before the start of retirement: Submit the pension application in good time

Pension is just around the corner. In order for all the necessary documents for the pension application to be submitted in good time, you should make an appointment with the Deutsche Rentenversicherung at least four months before retirement. In doing so, it is clarified individually what still needs to be done, and the advisor also helps with filling out the pension application.

“The pension application should be with the pension insurance at least three months before retirement,” recommends Braubach. The pension insurance will then have enough time to process the application and the old-age pension will be paid seamlessly after the last salary. Those who submit the application later must expect delays. “Of course, in such cases, the pension is paid back, so you don’t lose any money,” says Braubach.