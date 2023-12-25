EOnce a year there is a letter in Herbert Pohl's mailbox that gives him a glimpse into his future. He actually doesn't want to open it at all. As a musician, he sees himself as an artist who lives in the present, characterized by an extraordinary optimism that everything will somehow work out. But the future described in the letter is getting closer and closer. After all, he will soon be 61 years old. That's probably why Herbert Pohl opens the letter after all.

Sarah Huemer Editor in the “Value” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

It is his annual pension information. It says he can expect 1,400 euros per month. Taxes and fees such as health insurance or nursing care insurance are deducted from this. Herbert Pohl knows that there isn't much left. But considering that he has been working part-time for many years, it is not a small amount. According to her letter, his wife Elise receives around 1,300 euros gross from the pension insurance. They actually know that they should pay more attention to their retirement planning. Actually. But the question only occasionally flashes through their minds: “Do we have enough money for retirement?”

4200 euros per month

So far, Elise and Herbert Pohl, whose real names are different, have managed their life together quite well. They studied and both pursue their great passion as music teachers. Elise Pohl teaches 30 hours a week, for which the 59-year-old receives 2,500 euros net. She used to work less; back then she only gave recorder lessons and also looked after their daughter. Piano students later joined her and she increased the number of lessons. Herbert Pohl receives around 1,700 euros net for his 18 hours per week.

The two of them aren't really happy with their salary, but it's enough. In total, they have 4,200 euros available per month, which they use to support their lives in Hanover. Since the two each teach at a different music school and the state capital of Lower Saxony is almost exactly in the middle, the couple settled there.







200 square meters for 1100 euros rent

There are two large wings in her old apartment, which is over 200 square meters in size. Thanks to the double ceiling, the neighbors hardly hear when Mr. and Mrs. Pohl play music. They love their home. And it's cheap too: you pay just 1,100 euros in monthly rent, plus around 150 euros for electricity and gas. The two have lived here for 30 years and the landlord is a church sponsor – two factors that explain the extraordinarily low rent.



















This text comes from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.









One of their biggest worries is having to move out of their great apartment when they get older if they run out of money when they retire. “That would mean that we would have to switch from a grand piano to a small electric piano,” says Herbert Pohl. For enthusiastic pianists, this is a terrible idea.

Herbert Pohl doesn't speak well on the topic of electric pianos anyway. When he started his job as a piano teacher many years ago, he had even more lessons at the music school. One day, however, the director at the time gave him a choice: either he would give lessons on the electric piano in the future or his hours would be reduced.







Manfred Pohl was reluctant, felt his pride as a piano teacher had been hurt and preferred to accept the reduction in hours. Today he says that he should have been more stubborn back then and insisted on his number of hours. And all without the electric piano lessons.