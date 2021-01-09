Assuming that the national senators represented the opinion of 100% of the Argentine population, on December 29 there were 55.88% who were happy for the approval of the decriminalization of abortion (the percentage of senators who approved the law), 42.64% were saddened and 1.48% were indifferent.

However. Same day, different Chamber. And always taking for granted that the deputies represent the opinion of all Argentines. A law of equal importance to the previous one was discussed. In this case, 52.59% of the population celebrated by the modification of the formula of increase of assets of retirees and pensioners, while 47.41% did not agree.

With a negative outlook, and oblivious to all kinds of partisanship, we could say that there is a minimum of 52.59% that is related to death, whether they are unborn or elderly. But making a positive analysis, we can conclude that 52.59% supported ending the clandestinity of abortion. However, I cannot find a positive analysis for the retirement mobility law.

For abortion, there were mobilizations throughout the country to support or reject the law. But no one, absolutely no one, came out to defend the interests of their parents and grandparents.

Session on December 29 in the Chamber of Deputies for retirement mobility Photo: Juan Manuel Foglia.

In a country where ANSES retirees and pensioners represent 15% of the total population and assets 44%, it is inadmissible that a law has been approved that establishes increases based on what is collected by who should pay, said thus, it would seem that they become partners. Partners of what? Of the miseries?

Or do you want these people to go out to work even more to increase ANSES income? Don’t you think you have already paid enough? That they deserve that at least they are guaranteed a minimum equivalent to the value of the family basket?

All these legislators, from both chambers, will have analyzed that these people worked in many cases more years than they have of life. Today they approve gifts for these older adults who are the ones who have achieved and sustained the democracy they enjoy today.

What would happen if these liabilities occurred to start an ageism lawsuit Who approved this little form, and all the previous ones? What if everyone suddenly decided to go on a work stoppage? This can cause a sly smile. But, if we analyze, there is 22.5% of the unregistered workforce and 7.5% self-employed in black.

Are not these retirees among them? People who are forced to continue working because if they don’t, they won’t survive. They are the ones who have cultivated the culture of work all their lives. They are the ones that can really stop the country. Don’t keep pulling the rope this thin.

Luis Alberto Veccía

OTHER LETTERS

Voices, claims and expectations of retirees

Retiree protest. Photo: Lucia Merle.

“An embarrassment to the passive class.” The new retirement mobility law has just been approved and promulgated, which, undoubtedly, will be detrimental to all retirees. In the commissions, nobody defended or cared about me at all, especially those who earn the minimum of $ 19,000 per month. The debates in the compound were poor, without quality of any nature. In any case, it should be noted that the members of that commission, when formulating their opinion, mostly obeyed the adjustment imposed by the Instituto Patria as it could not be otherwise. Situation that takes us back to the worst moments of 2007. It is an old, anachronistic policy, in which the memory is still very fresh when the 82% mobile was banned to retirees. There is nothing to rescue this law, which on the other hand lacks adjustment for inflation and is contrary to plenary rulings. An embarrassment to the passive class.

Mario A. Parafati

“Any hint of adjustment in politics is conspicuous by its absence.” The president promulgated last Sunday in the tourist center of Chapadmalal the new Retirement Mobility law. It is no accident that the government has chosen retirees as the recipients of this adjustment: they are an easy target. They have zero “fire power” due to the lack of union representation and no mobilization capacity, especially in these times of the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, the ruling party is scored a victory that we could qualify, without fear of exaggeration, as a Triumph of Cowardice. Meanwhile, any hint of adjustment in policy spending is conspicuous by its absence. As a background, the Argentine Justice, in a kind of mocking grimace directed at the entire passive class, validates our Vice President to accumulate pensions and retirements. All for a literally millionaire amount.

Santiago L. Ordoñez

About the decision of a judge. You have to paper the country with the photo of Dr. Ezequiel Pérez Nami. This magistrate, on the same day that the National Congress was stealing the increases from retirees who receive salaries for just $ 19,000, granted Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner two pensions. What makes her the creditor of a figure that, added to what she earns currently working, amounts to 2 million pesos per month. In addition to a retroactive 100 million pesos and without applying income tax.

Victor Hector Cao

“The crisis is not over yet, it began to overflow.” Digging into tremendous solitudes, insufferable quarantines, long and endless days, ears buzzing in the middle of the silence, with no human presence in sight, without the classic “good morning” and the comforting “see you tomorrow”, I spent the most horrible months of the year 2020 I have a family, but as an “adult at risk”, we restrict our encounters to the point of insufficiency. My resistance was due to a single objective: to preserve my health to meet them again sometime. The end of the year parties were the exception. With the necessary protocols: chinstraps, distancing, alcohol gel and no hugs, we celebrate as a family. We gladly bid farewell to 2020 and toast for a better 2021 to come, without so much daily anguish. My effort paid off: I was able to enjoy my grandchildren and my family on that special night. However, a few days into the new year, we see that the crisis is not over yet. Rather it began to overflow. A good part of humanity lost its way, at the risk of dragging the rest of us. For all the above, my wish for this year that begins is only one: Please, be aware.

Adela Seguin

“They cannot do without our 7,000,000 votes.” Are you retired? Don’t you feel that once again they cheated on you like a child? At our age, due to the experience that the years already lived give us, we cannot bear to be laughed in our faces. There is revenge. There are elections in 2021. And they cannot do without our 7,000,000 votes: they need us. Let’s not fall again. Enough of stories and lies. Let’s remember: we do not receive the 20% increase, or free medicine, nor do we have a full refrigerator. We can. We must do it.

Tomás Fernández Iramain

