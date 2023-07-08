There are 67 guests of the RSA ‘Casa per Coniugi’ who have been discharged from hospitals after being intoxicated in the fire that affected the Milanese rest home yesterday. The elderly have been transferred to other structures in Milan, such as Pio Albergo Trivulzio, Don Gnocchi Foundation, Golgi Redaelli, Rsa Adriano, Rsa Girola and Famagosta.

The other guests of the RSA, which remained unusable after the fire, have also been relocated to other structures.

ROOM: “THOSE WHO HAVE WRONG PAY, MUNICIPALITY INCLUDING”

“If there is responsibility, whoever made a mistake, including the Municipality, will have to pay. The fact remains that unfortunately six people died,” the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, told Rai News 24. The fire killed six people and injured several.

For the maintenance of the Rsa owned by the Municipality, the administration had opened a tender last year. The smoke detection system in the ‘Casa per Coniugi’ was out of order. “The tender had been open for some time – observed Sala – and it is no mystery either that the times of the public administration are not fast, nor that there are so many structures that deserve extraordinary maintenance throughout Italy”.

“Aware of this – concluded the mayor – there had to be night surveillance. Now why the company that guarantees the management of this property has not done it well enough is not up to me to say, there are ongoing investigations”.