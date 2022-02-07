DChinese tennis player Peng Shuai denies accusing former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault. In an interview with French newspaper L’Equipe on Sunday, she said she had never accused anyone of sexual assault and that she deleted her November social media post that appeared to contain such a claim. At the same time, she announced her retirement from professional tennis. It is unlikely that she will compete again because of her age and the long break in training, said the 35-year-old.

The Peng case caused international irritation: the former world number one in doubles declared on November 2 via a Chinese Internet platform that Zhang had forced her to have sex. The 35-year-old then disappeared from the scene. A virtual conversation between the tennis player and the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, was then published on November 21, in which she indicated that she was fine and safe.

Since the allegations of sexual abuse were made public in November, athletes, politicians and human rights activists have expressed concern for the well-being of the Chinese sports star. She now told L’Équipe: “I never said that anyone sexually harassed me in any way.”

She had never disappeared either, “everyone could see me,” said the former world number one in doubles. During the Olympic Winter Games in Beijing she wanted to watch a few more competitions, on Saturday she went to curling.





