The UAE is hosting the meeting of the permanent technical committee for civil retirement and social insurance agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which will be held in Dubai from January 22 to 24, in the presence of representatives of the civil retirement and social insurance agencies in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The meeting agenda includes discussing the governance of the work of the technical committee, modernizing the unified system for extending protection, initiatives to modernize the comparative study of civil retirement and insurance systems in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, electronic connectivity between agencies, and a training and qualification initiative for the agencies’ cadres.

The meeting will discuss developments in international cooperation initiatives, developing mechanisms for collecting contributions between agencies, and promotion and marketing processes for the Civil Retirement Funds Award. It will also discuss the unemployment project and other new work.

On the sidelines of the meeting, an introductory meeting will be held that brings together representatives of business owners and Gulf citizens working in the country with delegations from countries participating in the protection extension meeting to raise the level of insurance awareness about the system, and discuss opportunities and challenges related to the registration and end of service of Gulf citizens working for them, and the latest decisions and developments in the laws to which they are subject. she has.

It is worth noting that the unified system for extending insurance protection to citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries was issued by a decision of the Supreme Council of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf in its 25th session held in the Kingdom of Bahrain in December 2004, where the decision confirmed the obligatory extension of the social insurance umbrella to Gulf citizens working outside their countries. In any of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. It stipulated that each country is committed to extending this umbrella to its citizens working outside it (in other GCC countries) in the public and private sectors.

Under the system, citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries working in any of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are insured by employers in the government and private sectors, provided that the provisions of the pension and social security law in their countries apply to them, and the employee is required to have the nationality of one of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and to work With an employer subject to the provisions of the Civil Retirement Law in his country, so that upon the end of his service he receives a retirement pension or an end-of-service reward in accordance with the rules and provisions of the laws to which they are subject in the country of the employee’s home country.