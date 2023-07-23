On July 23, Honored Lawyer of Russia Ivan Solovyov told what payments pensioners need to personally submit a document for.

In conversation with the agency “Prime” he recalled that from July 1, a single standard for providing compensation for housing and communal services for beneficiaries was introduced, for this you do not need to submit documents yourself.

However, if the unified databases do not contain, for example, a power of attorney of the representative of the beneficiary, a court decision or a certificate that a child under the age of 23 is studying full-time, the document must be submitted in paper form. You can fill out an application through the State Services, at the MFC or in person at the social security authority. To replenish the package of documents, the beneficiary is given five days to deliver the papers. The term for consideration of the application is 10 working days. It can be extended for another 10 working days if the necessary documents cannot be obtained through interagency cooperation. The decision on the application can either be personally picked up at the social security, MFC, or a notification will be sent to the user’s personal account at the State Services.

There is also a dependent pension supplement. She is appointed after a special appeal and the provision of all documents. According to Solovyov, few people knew about it, and there are now a lot of lawsuits in the courts for the calculation of payments retroactively, but this is impossible by law.

In addition, the lawyer reminded about the additional payment if the pensioner needs care. To do this, you must contact the Social Fund with the application of medical documents. There are also a number of regional payments related to long work experience, the presence of an honorary title or certain awards. As Solovyov noted, their list can be clarified in your MFC. They are also not automatically accrued, for this you need to attach documents confirming the right to benefits.

Earlier, on July 11, Izvestia’s source in government agencies said that Russia wants to introduce a new preferential category of electricity consumers: mobile operators. The idea to introduce a reduced tariff for such companies is being worked out in the Council for the Development of the Digital Economy under the Federation Council.

From July 1, a single procedure for issuing compensation for payment of housing and communal services will be introduced throughout the country. It defines the basic requirements for how compensation will be provided to citizens for paying for housing and utilities in all regions.

As before, only beneficiaries can receive compensation for payment of housing and communal services. These include, in particular, low-income families, pensioners, disabled people of groups I, II and III, as well as families with disabled children and other categories of citizens.