Retired railway workers urged that Victor Flores, a railway leader, be prosecuted for the crime of fraud for obtaining monthly payments of more than two million pesos in their name.

“Finally, it was proven, in a four-volume file with three annexes, that Flores dealt with us with the illegal collection of fees. We have fought for 13 years, in other administrations the Public Prosecutor’s Office acted as Flores’ defender. Now it is in the hands of the judge, with the evidence presented, to link him to criminal proceedings,” said one of those affected.

The former railroad worker, who withheld his name due to threats, said Flores would seek to reach an agreement to avoid precautionary measures that could lead to prison.

“For 18 years we were victims of this deduction in our pensions, because he included us again in his union without our consent for his record. There is not a single signature of those 38,261 retirees that Flores used to fatten his union,” said the former worker.

Today, workers from 39 sections of the railway union are going to the polls. Union sources say that Flores is guaranteed re-election through the use of pacts with his supporters and through intimidation of dissidents.