More than 80% of teachers hired in the Cuban province of Santa Clara are retired, according to state data | Photo: EFE/Yander Zamora

The serious economic crisis affecting the Cuban dictatorship, led by Miguel Díaz-Canel, has led many retirees to return to work out of necessity on the island.

One of the provinces with the highest rate of retirees returning to professional practice is Santa Clara, according to the National Statistics and Information Office (ONEI).

Data released by the agency at the end of 2022 showed that 87.6% of the category returned to employment after the end of their career.

The pension received by most retirees in Cuba is approximately 1,500 Cuban pesos per month (around R$307).

According to the CubaNet portal, if they do not have family members to help them or are beneficiaries of other sources of income, these people are classified as being in extreme poverty due to the exorbitant cost of living on the island.

Organizations without ties to the State have already spoken out about the problem, but Miguel Díaz-Canel’s regime claims that the government is unable to inject money to increase pensions, since the measure will increase the levels of inflation suffered by the economy .

According to information from the Cuban Workers’ Central weekly, the province of Holguín depends on hiring retired teachers to maintain the 2023-2024 school year, due to the lack of local professionals, who left the region due to the high cost of living.

A projection by the Ministry of Education indicates that the aging of the workforce in the country tends to increase. Data recorded in 2020 indicated that the workforce of people over 60 years of age in Cuba was 21.9%. The forecast is that, by 2030, the island will reach 29.3% of this group.