From: Sophia Lother

Instead of enjoying the cruise holiday to the fullest, two UK pensioners are left with “terrible” memories.

Munich – It should be the journey of a lifetime. But what a retired couple from Harworth, UK, experienced on their cruise quickly turned into the exact opposite – and that wasn’t due to the turbulent weather that recently caused problems for some Aida holidaymakers.

“Most of the memories we’ve had are really terrible,” Linda Cobby told the news portal Nottinghampost. The two just wanted to relax on their cruise trips in Northern Europe. They were extremely satisfied with their previous vacation on a cruise ship in the Caribbean. But now it should be completely different.

Cruise vacation goes wrong: Dirt, sewage smell and noisy cabins disappoint retirees

For the two retirees, the problems began when they boarded the cruise ship and saw their cabin for the first time. It was therefore directly above one of the smoking areas and close to a noisy event location. According to their own statements, they had asked for a cabin far away from such places, because Lynda’s husband David has lung problems. But it didn’t end there.

The vacationers quickly wanted to swap their cabins, but that turned out to be difficult. There were delays and they were only able to change cabins the following day. Then the next shock. The cabin was “dirty”, they explain to the portal. That was also a general problem on the cruise ship. “We had to wipe everything before we could sit down. If you picked up cutlery or glasses, you had to check that they were clean, we have pictures of glasses with lipstick stains on them,” the retired couple said.

Trouble on a cruise vacation: “It was just chaotic and embarrassing”

Nevertheless, they stayed on the ship for a second cruise tour and got a new cabin. It is said to have regularly smelled of sewage and it was also very loud here. “It was just chaotic and embarrassing,” says the disappointed retiree Lynda, summing up the vacation trip. The cruise company has not yet responded to a request for comment from the news portal.

Vacationers should take a close look, especially when booking cruises. You should find out about cost traps and tips in advance. For example, the fine print should be studied carefully. (slo)