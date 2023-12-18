Retirees…and life after retirement «2»

– In that abominable study, as some retirees called it, especially those who found something of it in yesterday’s column, of course it is difficult for me to say that it is not a study and does not pertain to surveys and questionnaires, otherwise they will measure double measures, and the vengeance will become two vengeances.

– The remaining types of our retired brothers stayed at home and wanted to make it their new playground, and continued to crowd the sanctuary in its playground, especially the kitchen, and denounced eating “bashkarat” and striking, God bless them, with the faithful “dryol” for years, and all their preoccupation was “light bulbs.” The hall, the “wheel” of keys for doors that don’t even exist, and the worker’s beak in the estate.

* Some retirees turn into a “pen manager” who keeps collecting old papers, arranging them, and classifying them. He buys iron ore in the files, and guards the shelves. Even the official leave paper signed by the commander receives a special file for it. You don’t know if it is free time, otherwise it is lack of resourcefulness, otherwise A job for someone who no longer has a job.

* Some of the retirees turned to agriculture, and out of the blue, you found him leaving the farm, giving advice that was worthless and would not increase the agricultural yield, or rationalize groundwater, all his orders; Why “didn’t you cut down that carob?”, these palm trees “damn disgusting”, “why did they leave the tree on the tree, they killed it right away”, “how many times have I told you not to cut down the dughu plum”, of course, and he does not acknowledge the opinions of the agricultural guide who visits him once a month. .

– Some retirees turned to careers as television strategists or analysts on sports programs, and those who did not find the opportunity to appear, kept gathering up their retired colleagues and confusing them with what was in his head. Of course, not all of his opinions are correct, and they are often incorrect, especially when he talks about “tactics.” It discusses the types of modern weapons used and technology in the new arts of war.

– Some retirees turn to volunteering, and this type often leaves what they have dug in remote villages in Africa, Bangladesh, and elsewhere. They build mosques in some areas, and during their rest times in their country, they spare ammunition in sending religious messages on Fridays and special occasions, and reminding them of some supplications. And hadiths.

– Some retirees, these are sitting for God’s creation, calculating the rise, the noon, the exit, and the income. I mean, they are accountants and spiteful at the same time. They are friendly and want to know how much so-and-so’s salary is, and what good he has of so-and-so, and their colleague who got a new building, and another who had a son at the age of seventy, and so on. Their retirement days are spent with useless accounts.