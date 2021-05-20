In the Government they celebrate. It is because Room I of the Security Chamber rejected the demand of a retiree to declare the unconstitutionality of increases by decree granted during 2020.

Those increases by decree – which were lower than the formula that had been in force since the end of 2017 – were approved through the Public Emergency Law, approved at the beginning of the Alberto Fernández government at the end of 2019, that “suspended” the application of the above formula.

Now in the case “Barros, Mario Rafael”, for the chambermaids Victoria Pérez Tognola and Viviana Patricia Piñeiro from Room I, the Public Emergency meets the requirements set by the Supreme Court. And they explain: it was sanctioned through a law of the National Congress, it pursues “a public purpose” appropriate to “the superior and general interests of the country” and it was established temporarily (initially for 180 days, then extended until the end of the year) , they argue in the sentence.

So it is, until now, there are two rulings of provincial chambers challenging the increases by decree and one ruling that considers them constitutional.

With the Emergency Law, the mobility applied in 2018/2019 was “suspended” and replaced in 2020 by increases by decrees. In those 2 years, pensions and other social benefits had lost 19.5% in relation to inflation.

And what happened, in 2020? Last year, apart from the extraordinary bonuses for retirees with minimal salaries, there were four decrees that increased pensions between 24.3% (maximum) and 35.3% (maximum) versus year-on-year inflation of 36.1%. The increases were 2.3% in March plus a fixed sum of $ 1,500, 6.12% in June, 7.5% in September and 5% in December.

With the increases by the 2018/2019 formula, last year the four increases would have been 42% for all retirees and pensioners: in March (11.56%), June (10.89%), September (9.88%) and December (4.48%). Between 6.7 and 17.7 points higher than those granted by decree.

For example, for a retiree who in December 2019 received $ 60,000 with increases by decree in December 2020 began to collect $ 75,320 While. With the formula suspended, his retirement would have amounted to $ 85,538, 13.5% more ($ 10,218). And throughout 2020 he would have charged $ 83,211 more. In addition, starting in 2021, increases were applied on a higher basis.

Faced with these differences, many retirees started lawsuits and until now, in the federal provincial chambers it was disseminated that there are 2 sentences in favor of the plaintiffs retirees and now in CABA one against.

First. In July 2020, in the case “Caliva, Roberto Daniel s / readjustments various” and due to the low increase in the first increases by decree for a sector of retirees, Room II of the Federal Chamber of Salta, declared that the increase of The assets could not be less than the mobility formula approved in December 2017. And it ordered that until Congress sanctioned a new mobility law, the increases in retirements and pensions by decree could not be less than the rates set in the rent law that establishes 50% inflation and 50% RIPTE (formal salaries).

Then, in November 2020, the Federal Chamber of Paraná in the case “Cabrera, Roque v / ANSeS” directly declared the increases unconstitutional by decree, until that moment in March and June. Also decree 542/20 that extended the increases by decree until the end of 2020 when the Emergency law had authorized the Executive to grant the increases by decree only for January-June 2020.

Days ago, in the City of Buenos Aires, Chamber I of the Social Security Chamber resolved to “reject the unconstitutionality claims” of the Emergency Law and increases by decree.

Meanwhile, for cross appeals, the issue must be resolved by the Supreme Court, which does not have deadlines to rule. The hope of retirees is that following its own recent jurisprudence, the Court ratifies that the Emergency does not enable the Government to pay less than what arose from the “suspended” formula.