OEvidently as a punishment for his unemployment, a 70-year-old pensioner in France locked his son in the attic for months. According to police, the man from Alsace is suspected of detaining his 39-year-old son for at least four months and not having provided enough food.

The police discovered the case after the pensioner’s wife alerted the officers after her son hit his father. The 39-year-old was taken to a hospital in Mulhouse to assess his detention. The doctors there were appalled by the condition of the extremely emaciated man, the police said on Friday.

During the interrogation, the son finally described that he had moved back to his parents’ home in the small village of Malmerspach about a year ago after he had lost his job. His father accused him of inactivity in search of a new job and put him in the attic as a punishment and forbade him to come down and eat. The 39-year-old was only able to sneak down at night and eat leftovers. Finally, in his desperation, he attacked his father.