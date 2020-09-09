Highlights: World-winning cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who took retirement last year, is considering a comeback

PCA requested withdrawal of Yuvi, who trained young cricketers during lockdown

Now Yuvraj Singh has decided on this and he wants to play T20 for Punjab.

Veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who made a significant contribution in making India a two-time world champion, wants to return to cricket. He has written a letter to Sourav Ganguly, President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), regarding his decision. He announced his retirement from international cricket in 2019. Let us tell you that this Stalis left-hander batsman last played for India in February 2017 in a T20 International against England.

Yuvi helped the young Punjab cricketers during the lockdown. Yuvraj told ‘Cricbuzz’ on Wednesday, ‘I enjoyed spending time with the youth. I talked to everyone about different aspects of the game and I liked it. ‘ Regarding the comeback, he said- During this time I had to get on the net to show him some elements. It was a pleasant thing for me that I was hitting the ball well while I was away from the bat for a long time.

That’s why Yuvraj’s mood changed

He said that he was approached by Punit Bali, secretary of the Punjab Cricket Association, regarding the withdrawal. He asked if he could consider withdrawing from retirement. Yuvi said about his decision- I could not believe that I was considering a comeback. Bali could not be avoided and I have considered it for 3-4 weeks. Since I cannot play domestic cricket (for Punjab) until I am cleared by the BCCI. If allowed, I will only play T20.

#MissYouYuvi trended on Twitter, Yuvraj told fans thanks

The left-handed star played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs and 58 T20Is for India. Yuvraj was not selected in the World Cup squad of the World Cup 2019 and only after that he decided to say goodbye to his international cricket. He has since been playing leagues abroad.

PCA secretary appealed for withdrawal

Now Punjab Cricket Association secretary Puneet Bali has been asked by Yuvraj to reconsider his retirement decision. According to ESPNcricinfo news, Bali has asked Yuvraj to think about it, although Yuvraj has not yet given any reply on this.

Dhoni showed the right picture of my future: Yuvraj Singh

What was bali say

Bali says, ‘These young boys (Shubman Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Singh etc. have been closely watched by Yuvraj during their training) were doing a lot of work with our physio and trainers before getting ready for the season. He also participated with these boys when Yuvraj was in Chandigarh. For the past few seasons some of our players have moved to other states. Many players have moved to Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh and Himachal. So we feel that a player with the experience and ability of Yuvraj can play a big role in motivating the youth.