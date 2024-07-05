From the editorial team with Deutsche Wellei From the editorial team with Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao-com-deutsche-welle/ 07/05/2024 – 17:42

The retired teacher Elke Jensen74 years old, opened a startup at 70 years old, defying ageism. “I think in some places people are a little surprised when I come in and say that this short, elderly woman is the boss,” she says.

For the past four years, she has been designing and selling the so-called “City Caddy” – a cross between a walker and a shopping cart. “You can even dance with it,” says Elke.

Family and friends helped her start the business, as a bank loan was not possible due to her age. “Especially when it comes to designing for seniors, it’s often all about functionality. It’s as if people forget that seniors can see and have a sense of beauty too,” she explains.

When she turned 65, Elke was forced to retire from her design career, even though she didn’t want to. She believes the German job market needs to be more flexible.

“Not all of us depend on care. Some of us have very active minds. We age in different ways. For me, old age is a beautiful thing. I am happy to be able to grow old. And you can call me old, because I like being one,” she sums up.