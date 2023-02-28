A retired soldier murdered a criminal in an attempted robbery In the town of José C. Paz, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, at 9 pm last Saturday February 25th.

(You can read: Countries that do not require a visa to enter the US: Can Colombia take part?)

The moment of the incident, which occurred on October 18th Street, was recorded on a security camera in the sector.

In the audiovisual material, it can be seen when the soldier parks his truck in front of the front yard of his house, opens the door of the vehicle and gets out of it with a firearm in his hand. At that moment, two men got out of a white Chevrolet Agile, which was following the soldier and stopped next to the truck.

One of the subjects, who was next to the driver of the car, ran towards the truck where the soldier’s wife was and threatened her with a firearm. For this reason, the military began to shoot the assailants.

The man who approached the truck ran, but meters later he fell mortally wounded.

Due to the shooting, the other criminals fled by car at high speed.

According to police sources quoted by the newspaper The clarinat least there were three criminals who were mobilizing in the white Chevrolet Agile, which had been stolen on January 19.

(Also read: The Disney parks in Orlando cease to have self-government, what does it mean?)

Next to the murdered criminal, who was identified as Sergio Daniel Cardozo, the authorities found a 9-millimeter Bersa pistol. This man had a criminal record for illegal possession of weapons, theft and a 2012 conviction for the latter crime.

Because the Chevrolet was abandoned a few blocks away and had blood stains on the rear bumper, it is presumed that the other thief was injured.

The criminals set fire to the car, which also had changed license plates.

A retired soldier killed one of the criminals who tried to steal his car when he arrived at his home in the Buenos Aires town of José C. Paz. That’s how it all happened. pic.twitter.com/VIh2bhinFq — @diarioconurbano (@DiarioConurbano) February 27, 2023

The Argentine justice system described this case as “homicide on the occasion of robbery”, which in our penal code would be “culpable homicide in legitimate defense”.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

Also read: