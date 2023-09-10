Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/09/2023 – 15:46

A retired sergeant from the Military Police of the State of São Paulo was killed yesterday afternoon, the 8th, after being shot by criminals in front of his residence in São Vicente, on the coast of São Paulo. According to the Public Security of the State of São Paulo (SSP), the shooters were on two motorcycles on Rua Juarez Távora, when they shot Sergeant Gerson Antunes Lima, 55 years old.

“Military police officers who responded to the incident heard from witnesses that the two criminals were in a BIZ and a CG, when they shot at the police officer who was in civilian clothes,” said the SSP.

The sergeant was rescued at the Vicentino Emergency Room, but he did not survive his injuries.

The police officer had been inactive since 2019 and the last unit in which he worked was the 1st CIA of the 45th BPM/I.

Since January this year, according to the SSP, eight police officers have been killed in Baixada Santista, seven of which were inactive. Furthermore, another 12 police officers have already been injured this year in the region, eight of them on duty, three off duty and one inactive.