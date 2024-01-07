Genoa – Maximus Solomon he had been hospitalized in desperate conditions at the San Martino hospital since Friday, when he was hit by a car in via Linneo, in Rivarolo (the article at this link). This afternoon his heart stopped beating. A former retired policeman with long experience in Digos, he died at the age of 63. And now the 48-year-old woman who was driving the car will have to answer for the crime of vehicular homicide.

The man leaves behind his wife and two children. The investigations are entrusted to the Accident Section of the local police. According to the investigators' initial reconstruction, the collision occurred on the pedestrian crossing in front of the school. The man, who was immediately very serious, was intubated by the 118 medical team and taken to the emergency room. The family authorized organ donation. A gesture of great altruism in a tragic moment.