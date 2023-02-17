No matter what color the person who rules in Sinaloa is, the via crucis through which retired police officers and widows of fallen officers pass looking for that they comply with what the law He already informed them that it corresponds to them legally, seems to have no endwhile they and their families continue to experience financial straits.

They do not ask for more, only what is fair, only what a favorable sentence says that the corresponding government must give them, and among all the applicants there are cases that if they did not entail the tragedy, they would even be laughable.

We recommend you read:

SUCH IS the case of Edelmira, a mother of a family, widow, wife of a police officer who was assassinated in 2012, just 10 years ago, and who was denied the right to a pension because, read it carefully, her husband had signed his vacation one day before he died! What sentences are not to be fulfilled?