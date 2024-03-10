NATO soldiers are indeed present in Ukraine, but not as military personnel. Retired NATO Colonel José Antonio Alcaide told Izvestia on March 10, commenting on the statement of Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski that some alliance countries have already sent their military to Ukrainian territory.

“NATO soldiers are indeed present in Ukraine, but not as military personnel. Believe me, in the USA, despite everything, there are smart people, for example in the CIA or the Pentagon. They send personnel, not only Americans, but also from other countries in Europe or Asia, for example, Australia, New Zealand <...> that are involved in this conflict,” he said.

According to him, these soldiers do not represent NATO, but are acting “on voluntary leave.” He added that foreign military personnel in Ukraine may also be present “as civilians, that is, mercenaries,” but in this case they are not protected by the Geneva and Hague conventions.

“If the Russian army now intercepts a group of mercenaries, technicians from NATO or the United States and simply shoots them, the United States will say: “Oh, nightmare, the Russians killed them!” But, according to the Geneva and Hague Conventions, this will not be a crime, because mercenaries are pirates,” Alkaide said.

He added that the military could be there as instructors, advisers or observers. The former NATO colonel also expressed doubt that they are directly involved in hostilities.

Sikorsky, during a discussion on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the country's entry into the alliance, said that NATO troops are already in Ukraine. At the same time, the minister clarified that he would not disclose which states sent their military there. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, responded to this by saying that “there is no point in denying it further.”

On March 8, Sikorsky said that sending troops to Ukraine was not unthinkable. He also approved the idea of ​​French President Emmanuel Macron to send NATO troops to the republic.

At the same time, on March 7, the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh, rejected the possibility of sending the country’s troops to Ukraine. He indicated that the Polish army would not participate in the conflict, but Warsaw would help and supply Kyiv with weapons.

On February 26, Macron reported that Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine. According to him, “nothing can be ruled out in the development of the situation.” However, in a number of countries, including the USA, Germany and the UK, the possibility of such a scenario was denied. In addition, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that there are no such plans. Later, Macron himself ruled out sending troops to Ukraine in the near future.

After this statement, the leaders of opposition parties in France criticized the head of state. For example, the head of the National Rally party faction, Marine Le Pen, emphasized that the country’s president is “playing a military leader.” According to her, peace or war in France is at stake. The leader of the Unconquered France party, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, noted that the prospect of starting a war against Russia is madness.

On February 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of tragic consequences if NATO troops were sent to Ukraine. He emphasized that the Russian Federation has weapons that can hit targets on the territories of the alliance countries.

Western countries have increased their military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian President on February 24, 2022, after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.