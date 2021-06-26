Retirees and pensioners of the INSS (National Social Security Institute) began to receive on Thursday (24) the second installment of the 13th salary. Deposits are valid until the 5th of July. The dates are distributed according to the final digit of the benefit.

On Monday (28), for those who earn up to the minimum wage, the final 3 beneficiaries receive.

The dates apply to those who receive pensions, benefits and pensions of up to a minimum wage.

+ FGTS: Bill in process allows full withdrawal at 60 years of age

For those who earn above the minimum, the calendar is different. The first installment was paid between June 1st and 8th. The second will be paid from the 1st to the 7th of July.

The dates are being informed on the website and in the My INSS app.

The first installment of the 13th installment was exempt from Income Tax and is equivalent to half of the gross monthly benefit paid by the INSS. The tax will be charged in the second installment.

Taxation varies by age. Insured persons up to 64 years of age pay Income Tax if they receive more than R$1,903.98. From 65 years onwards, taxation is only charged if the benefit exceeds R$3,807.96.

The thirteenth anticipation decree for retirees and pensioners was published on May 4th. According to the Ministry of Economy, the measure should inject around R$ 52.7 billion into the country’s economy and will have no budgetary impact, as it is only a change in the payment date.

See too

+ Ana Maria Braga’s marriage comes to an end after her husband mistreats employees, says columnist

+ Learn about the effectiveness of each vaccine against Covid-19

+ See photos of Karoline Lima, Neymar’s new affair

+ Lázaro Barbosa manages to flee the police again after shooting

+ Gracyanne Barbosa dance pole dance with new look

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ After suing daughter-in-law, Medina’s mother accuses her of having destroyed her house; see pictures

+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Easy-to-make chocolate fondue with fruit

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach