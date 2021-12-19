The controversies that characterized the final of the 2021 season and in particular the last laps of the Abu Dhabi GP have left in the Formula 1 environment some waste that is difficult to dispose of. Mercedes, while acknowledging the merits for the victory obtained at Max Verstappen and Red Bull, attacked the Federation and above all the Race Director Michael Masi in a hard and decisive way. Brackley team principal Toto Wolff did not attend the FIA ​​Awards Gala, nor did the seven-time world champion. Lewis Hamilton. Wolff himself, speaking of what happened on the Yas Marina circuit, did not rule out that the episode could push the English driver himself to leave the sport.

However, whoever believes little in this possibility is the former Scottish driver David Coulthard, now a popular television commentator. The former Williams, McLaren and Red Bull standard bearer expressed a very harsh judgment on what happened on the track in the final round of the season. In his opinion, however, Hamilton will not choose to leave F1, despite the disappointment of the moment. “Hamilton’s commitment is indisputable – said Coulthard speaking to BBC Radio Five Live – showed why he was seven times world champion. He is a phenomenon and an incredible sportsman. He’s already committed for another two years. He’s a team person, he’s committed to that team and he will be there next year, to try and win the eighth world title“.

The Scotsman’s opinion is that Hamilton will be able to overcome this adversity by building on the extraordinary results already achieved in the course of his sporting parable. “I think he has an inner peace. He will clearly be disappointed – acknowledged Coulthard – to say the least, but you have to try to imagine putting yourself in his shoes. He is a great driver, he has won many championships and has overcome many adversities in his career. This is just another one of those ‘no’ moments, which won’t erase the many great moments in his career. It is a fantastic example for sportsmen of how to manage a loss. He accepted Verstappen’s challenge and these are the moments he lives for. Yes, he would have liked to win, but he still showed his brilliance “.