The retired 70-year-old Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Border Security Force (BSF) died in the hills of Himachal Pradesh when he was leading a team trying to find the shortest route to the border with China. Officials gave this information on Wednesday. Late retired officer SC Negi led the BSF battalion in Kargil during the 1999 war between India and Pakistan. He retired in 2010 after serving for 33 years. “He breathed his last in the hills when he was voluntarily leading the force’s survey team which was looking for the shortest route to reach the Chinese border in Himachal Pradesh,” the BSF said in a statement issued here.BSF said, “The family had advised not to go on a trip due to the age of 70 but they said that this would be their last trip.” Bal said that his words proved to be true and this proved to be his last trip, despite retiring, he laid down his life while serving the nation. The BSF statement does not provide details of the officers whom Negi was leading.

Many bones were broken

However, sources in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said the retired officer was evacuated by the force’s patrol from Nisargaon in remote Kinnaur district near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) adjoining China on Tuesday. He said the ITBP patrol saw the officer lying on the ground injured and several of his bones were broken. Negi died while being brought by ITBP jawans. He said that Negi’s body was kept in Himachal Pradesh at an altitude of 18,600 feet for about 24 hours till ITBP’s helicopter arrived at Ganthambralam border post.

Negi had conquered Mount Everest

BSF said that Negi, the 1977 BSF cadre officer, was the oldest officer who conquered Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain peak. He achieved this feat in 2006 at the age of 56. He led the BSF Central Mountaineering Team for a long time.