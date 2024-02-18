Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

An Austrian retired couple buys a dream house on an Adriatic island. But the dream quickly turns into a nightmare.

Zadar – Everything sounded perfect: a beautiful house with a spacious terrace on an island in the Adriatic. An idyll for retirement. But the experience that an Austrian retired couple had after buying their dream home was more like a horror scenario.

When Anita and Gottfried F. discovered the abandoned property on the island of Ugljan (near Zadar) in Croatia, they didn't hesitate, reports Small newspaper. They had put enough money aside and were fulfilling a common dream: to retire in warmer climates. In some cases, entire islands in the Mediterranean can even be purchased.

Fantastic: The island of Ugljan is located opposite the city of Zadar on the Adriatic coast of Croatia, right next to the Kornati National Park. © Andrea Izzotti/Imago

Shock for a retired couple in Croatia: Suddenly there is a black building in front of their dream house

But then the Adriatic emigration took an unexpected turn. Initially, the corona pandemic prevented the planned move to the island. When Anita and Gottfried finally visited their dream home for the first time in the summer of 2020, they experienced a nasty surprise.

“Suddenly there was a black building literally in front of our door,” says the pensioner. Apparently the neighbor had illegally built a hut and has been renting it out to holidaymakers ever since. According to the newspaper, the community is aware of the situation but cannot do anything about it. For comparison: In Germany only a few buildings are allowed without permission. Even carports and tiny houses sometimes have to be registered.

Car torched, cat poisoned: Emigrant couple slips into nightmare on the Adriatic

An illegally constructed building, right on the doorstep. It was bad enough, but things were about to get even worse for the Austrian couple. They report that their neighbor freaked out when they asked him about the problem. The man is said to have even physically attacked her. A real neighborhood dispute then apparently broke out. In the spring of 2020, the couple's car was set on fire and their cat was poisoned in the winter of 2023. It remains unclear whether the unpleasant neighbor is responsible. The perpetrators of the arson and poisoning have not yet been identified.

At least: The community prevented the neighbor's attempt to legalize his illegal building by submitting an application to the office in Zadar. But that doesn't end the nightmare on the Adriatic for emigrants. If they could, they would do everything differently today, they say. (moe)

