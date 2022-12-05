This is the story, fortunately with a happy ending, of a retired police officer hearing newborn crying in closed car. Luckily he managed to intervene before it was too late for the little boy abandoned in there: where were the parents? Here’s how things went that day and how the man managed to free the baby.

Steve Eckel is a retired sergeant, who worked in the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office. He was in a shopping mall parking lot Howell TownshipNew Jersey, when he suddenly noticed something was wrong with a car.

A woman had left her child in the car on a very hot day while she went shopping. Cars get hot fast and the little one was crying why he was sick. You really risked losing your life in that car that has now become red-hot.

The 4 month old baby he was alone in the car. The man knew he had to act quickly, because it was a very hot day and soon the temperatures inside the car would become unbearable for the poor baby left alone.

The man got down to run in flip flops towards his car, remembering that he was carrying a cane. She used it to break a window and rescue the child who was already in extreme difficulty: he was sweating, crying, his eyes were upside down.

When he saw that the child was alive, even if in distress, the former sergeant began to cry with emotion. The mum arrived 40 minutes later to find the window broken and the baby missing.

Officers arrested the woman for endangering the child, who in the meantime has been entrusted to his father. Luckily that day the newborn had a guardian angel nearby.