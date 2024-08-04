Kommersant: Retired GRU Colonel Kvachkov Went on Pilgrimage Before Court’s Decision

Retired colonel of the Russian State Intelligence Directorate (GRU) Vladimir Kvachkov went on a pilgrimage without waiting for a court decision. This will report “Kommersant”.

The Dorogomilovsky Court of Moscow placed the defendant under administrative supervision until February 19, 2027, but the defendant was not at home.

Kvachkov’s lawyer, Aleksey Pershin, said that long before the case on the administrative claim filed by the Dorogomilovo District Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was heard, the ex-colonel went on a walking tour of churches, hermitages, and monasteries. The police demanded that administrative supervision be established for him after the verdict in the case of discrediting the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation. Supervision was first established in August 2023.

“At the time the journey began, he was absolutely not restricted in his right to travel,” the lawyer explained. Now, according to the court’s decision, Kvachkov must report twice a month, but where he should report is unknown, and there is no contact with him.

The former colonel was found guilty under Part 1 of Article 20.3.3 (“Public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the Russian Armed Forces”) of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation. In December 2023, the Dorogomilovsky District Court of the capital imposed a fine on him.

Several months before this, the Tverskoy District Court fined Kvachkov 40 thousand rubles for three publications in the “Kvachkov Vladimir Vasilyevich” group on Odnoklassniki.